Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Centre Stage: Mark Davyd

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Sep 20th 2022 at 4:51PM

Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd’s monthly deep dive into live music’s biggest issues…

I’m pleased to say that, with a tiny number of exceptions (you know who you are), the Own Our Venues project is receiving great support and a lot of enthusiasm from our industry. Our task across the next few months is to convert that positivity into meaningful action. 

It’s a difficult time to be out there talking about a long-term sustainable future in an industry ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022