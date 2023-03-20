As you may have seen, Music Venue Trust launched its 2022 annual report at the end of January. The report provided comprehensive data about the grassroots music venue sector and attracted a lot of press and parliamentary interest. There were some key concerns highlighted in responses to the report, things that have been covered many times in this column and in Music Week generally: VAT on UK tickets is too high, the business rates system is broken and grassroots music ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now