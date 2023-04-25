Your site will load in 16 seconds
Centre Stage: Mark Davyd

by
Tuesday, Apr 25th 2023 at 12:10PM

Middlesbrough is a town in the North East which has a reputation of typifying the phrase ‘left behind communities’. It ranks in the premier league as an area of relative deprivation, featuring highly on the government agenda to level up the economy. Despite this, Middlesbrough has been home to a vibrant music scene for decades, producing artists like Whitesnake, Chris Rea and James Arthur who are an absolute staple of the national touring circuit.

However, in the last few months ...

