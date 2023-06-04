As I am sure you will have seen covered extensively in the press, at the end of March, Music Venue Trust announced that the Own Our Venues project had successfully raised over £2.3 million to create a Charitable Community Benefit Society. That society now exists and can begin buying the freeholds of the UK’s Grassroots Music Venues, as well as taking them into benevolent ownership.

This is a huge breakthrough in providing a more sustainable and economically viable model ...