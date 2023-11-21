Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd’s monthly deep dive into live music’s biggest issues...

I’m sure I remember a time when you heard about a great plan, a positive opportunity or a simple way to do something that could make things better, and just said, ‘Oh, that’s good, count me in.’ These days it seems to be like pulling teeth.

In October, it was my privilege to attend the unveiling of a special plaque on the side of The Snug ...