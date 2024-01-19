Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd’s monthly deep dive into live music’s biggest issues...

One year ago, in this column,I suggested that the live music industry would need to take urgent financial action to prevent the closure of many grassroots venues. I warned that if we didn’t act, they would close, and I laid out a challenge: by January 1 2025, every ticket sold at each arena and stadium should contribute £1 into a Pipeline Investment Fund that underwrites the ...