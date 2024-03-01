Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd’s monthly deep dive into live music’s biggest issues...

Way back in 1964, as the number of television channels lurched its way to the several hundred that we in the UK currently enjoy with the introduction of a third terrestrial option in the shape of BBC Two, the bosses of BBC and ITV went to the Football League with an exciting proposal. How would it be, they suggested, if we broadcast the 3pm matches live ...