Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Centre Stage: Mark Davyd

by MusicWeek Staff
Friday, Mar 1st 2024 at 6:25AM

Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd’s monthly deep dive into live music’s biggest issues...

Way back in 1964, as the number of television channels lurched its way to the several hundred that we in the UK currently enjoy with the introduction of a third terrestrial option in the shape of BBC Two, the bosses of BBC and ITV went to the Football League with an exciting proposal. How would it be, they suggested, if we broadcast the 3pm matches live ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024