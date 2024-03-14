Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Centre Stage: Mark Davyd

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, Mar 14th 2024 at 1:40PM

Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd’s monthly deep dive into live music’s biggest issues…

One thing I am often asked about, or challenged with, is the idea that the downturn in the grassroots music venue circuit is representative of changes in how people are choosing to consume live music. There’s no need to have all these venues across our towns and cities, runs the argument, because these days people only encounter new music through social media and streaming platforms, not ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024