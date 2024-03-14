Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd’s monthly deep dive into live music’s biggest issues…
One thing I am often asked about, or challenged with, is the idea that the downturn in the grassroots music venue circuit is representative of changes in how people are choosing to consume live music. There’s no need to have all these venues across our towns and cities, runs the argument, because these days people only encounter new music through social media and streaming platforms, not ...
