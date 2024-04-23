Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd’s monthly deep dive into live music’s biggest issues…

With so many pressures building up on the grassroots music ecosystem, it is sometimes lost how resolvable some of the challenges are. Take, for instance, the issue of inappropriate taxation of the network of venues that play host to new artists.

In 2023, the UK’s grassroots music venues (GMVs) operated on a 0.5% profit margin. Thirty-eight percent of all these venues reported a loss in that ...