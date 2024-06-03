Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd’s monthly deep dive into live music’s biggest issues…

Music Venue Trust’s work is, at its heart, about artists – inspiring and nurturing them, connecting them with audiences, and offering a safe space for experimentation and new music. With that in mind, we spend a huge amount of time in public discussions about buildings because a space where all that activity can take place is essential. However, we spend much less time actually thinking about ...