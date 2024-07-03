Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd’s monthly deep dive into live music’s biggest issues…

A couple of years ago, Music Venue Trust launched the Own Our Venues project. This community share ownership initiative is one of our most radical ideas, and it has the deepest impact and the most sustainable outcomes for the future of grassroots music venues.

In our work, we always try to follow the process of collecting data, understanding the challenge, working to design the best ...