Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Centre Stage: Mark Davyd

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Jul 3rd 2024 at 7:24AM

Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd’s monthly deep dive into live music’s biggest issues…

A  couple of years ago, Music Venue Trust launched the Own Our Venues project. This community share ownership initiative is one of our most radical ideas, and it has the deepest impact and the most sustainable outcomes for the future of grassroots music venues.

In our work, we always try to follow the process of collecting data, understanding the challenge, working to design the best ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024