Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Digital Discourse: How software created by AI could be a huge disruptor

by SAMMY ANDREWS
Tuesday, Nov 5th 2024 at 2:29PM

I’ve written a lot about AI, covering its everyday applications, impact on licensing and role in marketing. But recently, something former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said during a talk at Stanford University struck a chord with me. Schmidt highlighted the potential for anyone to create apps and code using AI.

This could be the most significant disruptor the music industry has ever faced, yet many in the business seem unaware. The focus has been on music creation and distribution, so ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024