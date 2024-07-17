Another month, another slew of AI updates and products hitting the market.

GPT-4o is startling the world with new developments like AI conversations, Apple has launched a host of new AI tools, whilst the AI music generator start-up Suno has raised $125 million, valuing it at $500m, and Udio users can now create 10 tracks per second.

Sony Music even warned AI firms that they need permission or relevant licences for learning.

I have written about AI here many times, ...