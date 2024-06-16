Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Digital Discourse: Sammy Andrews on monetising fan reworkings

by SAMMY ANDREWS
Sunday, Jun 16th 2024 at 7:31PM

Music fans now have a world of sonic possibility both in their palms and in their pockets. 

Consumption habits for an entire generation are changing – many people don’t just want to listen to tracks any more, they want to interact with them, be that through DJing, editing, remixing  or recontextualising them and making  the music personal to each individual. 

With such a plethora of digital tools freely available, the distance between artist and music lover is decreasing in many ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024