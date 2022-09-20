There’s a palpable panic in the air in the UK at the cost-of-living crisis and the potential impact on the music business.

While we need to be concerned about many things relating to the impending Brexit-Covid-Putin-climate-cost-of-living clusterfuck, I do believe there are parts of this living nightmare the music business can take solace from, as well as providing solace for billions of people around the globe.

The alarm at the reported decline in Netflix subscribers in relation to our ...