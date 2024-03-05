Deviate Digital CEO Sammy Andrews guides you through the ever-changing tech world. In this edition of Digital Discourse explores the road ahead for TikTok and the music industry…

The start of the month was certainly a significant one in the music business as Universal Music Group announced it was pulling its music from TikTok.

Whether UMG’s departure from the platform alters consumption habits remains to be seen at the time of writing, but TikTok did trail removal of some ...