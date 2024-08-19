Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Digital Discourse: Sammy Andrews on why superfans are the 'lifeblood of an artist's career'

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Aug 19th 2024 at 4:59PM

The music industry has transformed dramatically over the past few decades. With the rise of digital downloads and streaming platforms, the way we consume music has changed beyond recognition.

While streaming and socials have made music more accessible than ever, it’s also created a world where artists chase viral hits and fleeting fame.

It’s within this landscape that the true champions of the music industry are the superfans, at times taken for granted and showered with products aiming for ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024