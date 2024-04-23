Regular readers will know that I’ve explored AI here before. However, I recently took part in a panel discussing its potential for the live music industry and, whilst we’re familiar with the challenges the technology poses, there are ways it can help, too.

Lately, AI has made significant strides in transforming various sectors and live music is no exception. So, here are some ways AI could help to revolutionise the world of live events...



PERSONALISED FAN EXPERIENCES

One of ...