Throughout 2022, Deviate Digital founder and Music Week columnist Sammy Andrews has guided us through the ever-changing digital landscape. Here, she reflects on the 10 trends that defined life in the digital realm this year…

1) DIGITAL BURNOUT

It’s no surprise that people’s mental health suffered during the pandemic, but for many artists and industry executives the added pressure to move their entire life online was just too much. We’ve seen many social accounts close and tours cancelled this year ...