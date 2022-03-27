Your site will load in 16 seconds
Digital discourse: The danger of digital burnout

by MusicWeek Staff
Sunday, Mar 27th 2022 at 11:38AM

This isn’t the first time I’ve covered this subject here. But given the number of conversations I’ve had over the last six months with artists and managers, I feel we, as an industry, need to examine the threat of digital burnout and the impact it is having on our artists and teams. Not just in terms of mental health, but in terms of release success, creativity drain and, ultimately, financial consequence.

Long before the pandemic hit, artists were bombarded with ...

