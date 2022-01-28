New year, and a fresh start... Welcome to 2022. As Q1 blows away those 2021 cobwebs and hangovers and we all settle back into the pace of work, I’d like to take a moment to look at the year ahead. Hopes and wishes, technical advancements and challenges.

The last few years have been such a mixed bag for the business, but one thing that Covid has accelerated rather than hampered is technological advancement. Everything from consumer knowledge and consumption to ...