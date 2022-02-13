Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Digital Discourse: The importance of e-commerce strategies

by MusicWeek Staff
Sunday, Feb 13th 2022 at 5:00PM

It’s funny, given the industry is all about sales, that so many artists and labels have truly terrible e-commerce strategies. One of the things we are often brought in to do at Deviate, for artists, labels, and events of all sizes, is direct to consumer (D2C) marketing, along with e-commerce strategy and implementation.

Some of the disconnection at the heart of the issues widely lies, as always, in the inability of various partners to work together properly right from the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022