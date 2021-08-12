Deviate Digital CEO Sammy Andrews guides you through the ever-changing tech world...

There’s no denying the value of (good) music. Outside of it nurturing our very being, just look around at some of the monumental deals being done right now, or the reported increase in revenue generation during the pandemic due to higher consumption levels, especially from older tracks.

There is also no denying that some people have been generating more value than others in the streaming era, owing predominantly ...