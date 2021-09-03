Deviate Digital CEO Sammy Andrews guides you through the ever-changing tech world...

It’s been a hell of a year for music business bickering so far. But no matter what particular side of the fence you sit on, one thing that I doubt some corners of our business expected was the extent of the damning findings and recommendations listed in the DCMS report following the streaming inquiry.

There was a lot to take in across the full report, from equitable remuneration, ...