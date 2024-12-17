Your site will load in 16 seconds
Digital Discourse: The Top 10 digital trends of 2024

by SAMMY ANDREWS
Tuesday, Dec 17th 2024 at 12:09PM

Throughout 2024, the music business has seen a whirlwind of innovation in some places, hard adjustments in others, and turbulence and consolidation across the board. AI has opened doors to questions about the future, ‘superfan’ has become a buzzword and the industry has been grappling with everything from deep-fake fraud to dynamic pricing. Here, Deviate Digital CEO Sammy Andrews takes a closer look at the key developments that have shaped this year...

1 AI IN MUSIC CREATION

I could have ...

