With their seventh album Life Is Yours, Foals are poised to return bigger and bolder than ever before. Fuelled by the spirit of the dancefloor and the pent-up energy of life in lockdown, the follow-up to 2019’s double album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost marks a new chapter for one of the UK’s most innovative bands. Music Week meets them, along with Warner Records, Q Prime Management and CAA, to hear their story…

