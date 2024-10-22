Round's Will Franklin on how TikTok and Meta are redefining live music event marketing

Since launching in 2019, Round’s proprietary technology has delivered more than one billion engagements across TikTok, Meta platforms and YouTube for artists such as Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, Stormzy, Calvin Harris and Ed Sheeran.

The company also has a track record of creating viral campaigns for international music and entertainment companies, including Sony Music Latin, Atlantic Records and Warner Records, as well as UK festivals and events such as Boiler Room, Broadwick Live and Lost Village.

Following the conclusion of the festival season, Round has analysed its social media data from dance music festivals Tomorrowland and Boomtown, focusing on how platforms like TikTok are reshaping the promotional landscape for live events.

Here, Round's director of music and events, Will Franklin, shares key insights from the festivals’ online impact…

As the live music landscape continues to evolve, so too does the way festivals are promoted. Platforms like TikTok and Meta have become dominant cultural barometers, shaping perceptions of relevance and driving trends. In this digital age, live music and festivals are no longer confined to physical spaces; they continue to thrive through online content and community engagement.

The shift in promotion comes at a crucial time for the live music industry. According to recent data from the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), 60 festivals have been postponed or cancelled in 2024, up from 36 last year. Since 2019, when the UK boasted 630 festivals, 192 have sadly closed their gates. And so, as competition intensifies and budgets tighten, the role of user-generated content (UGC) in festival promotion may become even more critical. UGC is not just a marketing tool; it’s a way to capture the hearts and minds of festival-goers, fostering a sense of community that can sustain a festival’s presence in a crowded market.

This emphasis on community and immersive experiences is exemplified by festivals like Boomtown and Tomorrowland, two of the most iconic events in the dance music world. These festivals go beyond typical music events, offering attendees a journey into intricately crafted alternate realities. The production values at both festivals are unparalleled, with elaborate stage designs, skilled actors, pyrotechnics, and state-of-the-art special effects that bring distinct ideas to life. Each festival creates a themed world that seamlessly integrates with the vibrant energy of electronic dance music. This focus on narrative and exploration sets these festivals apart, delivering unforgettable experiences that resonate long after the event ends.

In this context, the role of social media in festival promotion becomes even more significant. Major festivals can leverage social media platforms to generate and distribute a wide range of content, extending their narrative through cross-media storytelling. UGC plays a pivotal role in this process, enabling attendees to reconnect and keep the festival spirit alive year-round. The digital space is crucial for maintaining connections and leaving a lasting impact, transforming attendees from mere participants into an active community. Boomtown and Tomorrowland are prime examples of this approach, with powerful brand identities that resonate not only during the events but throughout the year. Their superfans remain deeply engaged, continually living and breathing the festival experience through social media and short-form content.

At Round, our proprietary tech tells us that the success of UGC is evident in the type of content that performs best. For both Boomtown and Tomorrowland, the most popular posts from this past year emphasised the complete spectacle rather than focusing solely on music. Data also shows that 70% of the top-performing posts from these festivals highlighted experiences, performances, and the overall atmosphere rather than specific songs or artists. For instance, a top post from Boomtown, which garnered 10 million views and a 30% engagement rate (a typical engagement rate on TikTok is approximately 8%), featured an attendee entering the main area for the first time – six months before the festival even took place. This demonstrates that impactful content often emerges well before the event itself, creating anticipation and engagement.

Similarly, Tomorrowland saw a 381.9% increase in social media activity during the festival month compared to the previous year. Views soared from 29.5 million in the month leading up to the event to an impressive 266.8 million during the festival. This data underscores the power of early and experiential content in driving engagement and highlights the importance of focusing on the broader festival experience in your promotional efforts.

With this in mind, UGC presents an all-year-round opportunity for organisers and promoters to constantly engage with festival communities and extend the magic of these events that are so lovingly curated. It’s undeniable that influencer culture now plays a pivotal role in shaping broader trends, with many cultural institutions leveraging influencers to build their brand voice. As such, a strategic approach to identifying, licensing, and distributing UGC is vital to engaging audiences year-round and building loyal festival communities.

As music marketing evolves, festivals can embrace the opportunity that UGC platforms present to deliver an “always-on” marketing strategy and remain culturally significant. Engagement is booming online, and leaning into these communities could be essential for sustained success.