Taylor Made: Crunching the numbers behind Taylor Swift's all-conquering 2023

by David McLaughlin
Tuesday, Dec 12th 2023 at 12:42PM

With multiple No.1s, massive sales and a blockbuster tour, Taylor Swift was the undisputed champion of 2023. Such is her huge popularity, she might even deliver a shot in the arm for the UK economy. Here, Music Week drills down into the superstar’s numbers over the last 12 months, including the all-conquering 1989 (Taylor’s Version)…

Words: Andre Paine Photo: Javier Vicencio/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Is the UK economy set for a Taylor Swift boost in 2024? 

Globally, The ...

