In the latest edition of Music Week, we speak to a host of key names from the black music community to look at the impact #TheShowMustBePaused had on the industry.

Here music publicist Curtis Sharkey shares his personal reflections on Black Out Tuesday, industry racism, and the work that now needs to be done...

My own personal reaction to all of this in recent weeks has been a really familiar sense of sadness and exhaustion. Familiar is the word, and that’s ...