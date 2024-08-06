UK Music Futures Group members tackle key issues for the industry: Part 3

The UK Music Futures Group is made of young people from across the music industry, who meet to discuss key issues affecting the music business and feed directly into the board of UK Music.

Here, in the latest edition of a series of articles, three members of the UK Music Futures Group tackle questions addressing the issues of education, access and how socioeconomic factors impact the business.

What methods of financial support can be implicated to ensure the longevity in the ‘lifeblood’ of the UK music scene?

Andy Booth, co-owner of Strings Bar & Venue and music industry liaison at Platform One College of Music: “Grassroots venues have previously been regarded as an essential stepping stone for artists wanting to sustain a career in the industry. A place where experience can be built, fanbases can be grown and Financially however, over a third of grassroots venues are making a loss. Ensuring we maintain the lifeblood of the UK music scene is absolutely vital if we want our live industry to thrive.

“There are a number of possibilities that could support this, including introducing a ticket levy for larger venues that could be filtered down to grassroots level. The MVT have been actively pushing this with acts such as Enter Shikari and an upcoming Alien Ant Farm tour donating £1 from each ticket to a grassroots fund. This takes inspiration from the French music industry who direct 3.5% of the ticket fee to support those involved at grassroots level.

“Additionally, cutting the VAT on tickets from 20% to 10% could have a huge impact on finances. Ticket sales for grassroots venues form one of the main sources of income, so it would make sense to mark this as a priority in what would be a hugely beneficial solution.”

Ensuring we maintain the lifeblood of the UK music scene is absolutely vital if we want our live industry to thrive Andy Booth, Strings Bar & Venue

How do you encourage students studying in higher education to engage with the wider music industry?

AB: “Building a network is absolutely essential for students if they want to make the transition to full time employment successfully. Encouraging them to attend and engage with local or regional networking events is a great way to meet new people and gain useful career advice.

“At Platform One, we run a series of seminars called ‘Inside The Industry’, in which guests are brought down to discuss their involvement within the music industry. This is always an honest and insightful conversation that will always lead to proactive students gaining a new contact. A similar process has been implemented by UK Music with their Music Academic Partnership (MAP). This allows the opportunity for educational institutions to partner with UK Music and grow their relationship with the music industry.”

Education has always been at the heart of UK Music Futures Group. When it comes to this topic, where do you start and how should we be seeking to move forward?

Leah Mack, creative licensing manager, Sony Music Publishing: “Education is a key pillar of UK Music’s objectives and is a priority for the UK Music Future’s Board, faced with the challenge of a decrease in access to music education. Music education, whether that be for music creatives or industry professionals, is vital to ensure we have the pipeline talent needed to continue the success of the UK Music Industry into the future.

“Industry outreach is key in tackling this, with programmes such as UK Music’s own Music Academic Partnership (MAP) and Outstanding Music Graduate (OMG) Awards paving the way. I’ve seen first hand the profound impact that hearing from established music professionals can have on young people aspiring to have careers in music. I myself have been fortunate enough to return to my past university on the MAP Tour to share my experiences, and I would encourage industry professionals to engage with these institutions to offer your time.

We hope to see training and recruitment of more music teachers, as well as growth in the numbers of apprenticeships and vocational qualifications in the music industry Leah Mack, Sony Music Publishing

“However, to be most effective this has to be partnered with government support to increase music education within school syllabuses and at degree level. We hope to see training and recruitment of more music teachers, as well as sustained growth in the numbers of apprenticeships and vocational qualifications in the music industry.”

Everyone knows there is a huge concentration of music industry resources in London, but looking at this from a regional perspective, what are the things we can actively do as a music community to support areas beyond the M25?

Charlene Hegarty, talent development manager, Oh Yeah Music Centre: “In the vibrant landscape of the UK music industry, there's an undeniable gravitational pull toward London. The capital boasts an array of resources, networks, and opportunities that often overshadow the talent brewing beyond the M25. For musicians in regions like Northern Ireland, the challenges are amplified by geographical barriers and a prevailing notion that success hinges on a London-centric presence. However, it's time to recalibrate our approach and ensure equitable support for regional musicians.

“First and foremost, addressing the financial barriers is paramount. The cost of crossing the Irish Sea presents a significant hurdle for Northern Irish musicians looking to access mainland UK opportunities. To mitigate this, we must advocate for increased funding and subsidies to offset travel expenses. Currently, arts funding per capita in Northern Ireland (as of July 2023) stands at £5.07, significantly lower than Wales at £10.51, Scotland at £11.77 and the Republic of Ireland's £21.58. This discrepancy is untenable and as a UK music community as a whole, we need to advocate for better for our regional counterparts if we wish to be sincere in our quest for regional representation.

“Moreover, dispelling the myth that success is synonymous with London residency is crucial. The notion that regional musicians must relocate to the capital to be taken seriously undermines the rich diversity of talent across the UK. London-based industry stakeholders, including labels, promoters, trade bodies and bookers, must recognize and embrace the wealth of creativity flourishing outside their city limits. This entails actively seeking out talent from regions like Northern Ireland, hosting events, showcases, and networking opportunities beyond London. Over my 20 years in the industry I have witnessed lots of ad hoc or pop up events in Northern Ireland, all with their own individual merits. However if we are to genuinely commit to ‘levelling up’ the music industry, consistency over the longer term is absolutely essential.

Genuine investment in regional infrastructure and talent development initiatives is imperative Charlene Hegarty, Oh Yeah Music Centre

“However, mere representation is not enough. Genuine investment in regional infrastructure and talent development initiatives is imperative. London's music industry enjoys robust support systems, from state-of-the-art studios to mentorship programs, nurturing emerging talent and facilitating career growth. Extending these resources beyond the capital can help stem the tide of talent drain or talent stagnation often witnessed in regional communities. Dedicated and accurately resourced regional music offices, satellite spaces, recording studios, and mentorship schemes in Northern Ireland and other regions can provide vital support for aspiring musicians, anchoring them to their local scenes while connecting them to broader opportunities.

“The importance of mentorship cannot be overstated. As observed at events like the MPG Awards, mentorship plays a pivotal role in shaping careers and refining artistic endeavours. By establishing mentorship programs that bridge the gap between established professionals and emerging talents in regions like Northern Ireland, we can cultivate a supportive ecosystem where creativity thrives and aspirations are realised.

“Furthermore, tackling the brain drain phenomenon requires a multifaceted approach. Investing in educational opportunities, vocational training, and creative hubs within regional communities can incentivize talented individuals to stay and contribute to their local music scenes. By nurturing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, we can transform the drain into gain over the longer term, retaining and empowering the next generation of musicians and industry professionals.

“In conclusion, supporting regional musicians goes beyond mere rhetoric; it demands tangible action and commitment from all stakeholders within the music industry. By addressing financial barriers, challenging London-centric narratives, investing in infrastructure, fostering mentorship, and combating brain drain, we can cultivate a more inclusive and dynamic musical landscape where talent knows no geographical bounds. It's time to amplify the voices and talents of regional musicians, through consistent and longer term commitments, ensuring that their contributions are recognized and celebrated on a national and international stage.”

(Pictured top, L-R, Leah Mack, Andy Booth and Charlene Hegarty)