Viewpoint: Alexandra Palace CEO Louise Stewart on the struggles of independent venues

The pandemic has left hundreds of music venues in the UK fighting for their very existence. Here, Louise Stewart, CEO of London’s historic Alexandra Palace, one of the country’s largest independent venues, outlines the key issues facing the sector – and what needs to be done to ensure its survival...

Independent venues, and those whose livelihoods rely on them, are facing the most significant financial challenge in our history. We are on a rollercoaster ride and every week that goes by is filled with highs and lows.

There is good news: the relaxation of lockdown protocols is slowly presenting opportunities for some venues to reopen and offer activities in limited form. It’s been great to go out for a simple drink with friends, for example, and venues likes ourselves that can take advantage of this are enjoying welcoming people back for some much needed fun and relaxation for the first time in over four months.

On July 9, the government announced that outdoor events and festivals could return, as long as audiences are appropriately spaced. We are also watching the proposed return of conferences, crowds attending outdoor sports and indoor test events with massive interest. With each development, we find ourselves asking, ‘What will this mean for us?’

The announcement of £1.57 billion in government funding for the arts was extremely welcome news, and massive credit to everyone who has campaigned on behalf of the industry. Alexandra Palace, like everyone else, is waiting to understand more about how the funding will work, and how deep and wide it will reach. Unfortunately, for too many of us, the money has not come soon enough to prevent difficult decisions from already being taken that will have serious and lasting impacts for our organisations.

The Chancellor’s latest announcement did not extend the Job Retention Scheme beyond October or recognise that the tourism, leisure and hospitality sectors that we operate in have been among the hardest hit. Whilst the additional measures such as the Job Retention Bonus, sector VAT reduction and the Eat Out To Help Out scheme are positives, they too are not enough. The sector needs more: we need more support for our facilities, greater clarity on reopening dates for events and funding details. Without it, medium and long term planning is impossible, so the future remains uncertain. Our financial models are based on a high percentage of the house being sold and secondary spend. With certain restrictions in place, or a lack of detail around relaxation of some measures, it makes meeting the minimum revenue requirements (to even cover costs) almost impossible for both the promoter and venue.

Lockdown has also had a significant impact on the wider ecosystem that independent venues both support and rely upon. Our supply chains including cleaners, security, bar staff, production, promoters, food and bar concessions are all massively impacted and face an extremely worrying future.

So this slow return to ‘normal’, or whatever that ‘normal’ is, also marks a move into reality. This is the time when many of us are beginning the fight for survival in earnest.

We of course want to remain positive and help to get our industry moving again. Indeed, since venues closed their doors back in March, it’s been amazing to see the response to the challenges being faced. Just what you’d expect from a sector filled with creators, artists, enthusiasts and innovators.

From livestreams, to virtual festivals and pop-up entertainment, independent venues have shown their ability to keep going, whilst continuing to play an essential role in the communities that we are a part of. These efforts have entertained and engaged loyal, dedicated friends and supporters, created new ones, ultimately helping to boost fundraising efforts, which have been vital. Grassroots campaigns, alongside those at government level, have also done much to see venues through until now.

A lot of the entertainment being produced during lockdown has been brilliant, so long may that continue. And we have found new ways of working that we can harness in the future. However, we know that it will only take us so far. You might love sport or nature, but there’s only so long you can immerse yourselves in your passions online or from a distance. They, like live music, lend themselves to immersive, physical experiences. Live music cannot survive without a home.

At Ally Pally, we appreciate all those that have continued to support us and other independent venues. I look forward to our whole industry working together so that we can do what we do best; providing amazing entertainment experiences, that make people’s lives richer.