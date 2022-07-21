Partner Content: Master The Charts

The Official Charts can offer a unique media platform to amplify your artist campaign. We hear from editor Carl Smith and head of brand and digital Lauren Kreisler to find out how…

If you’re looking for innovative ways to amplify a release, engage audiences with your artist’s career story, or shine a spotlight on emerging talent, Official Charts’ all-new branded content solutions might be exactly what you need.

Completely customised to your brand, artist or release roll-out, Official Charts’ sponsored content packages give you the chance to reach 2.2 million monthly unique users, a 600,000-strong social media community, seven million-plus monthly video views and over 60,000 subscribers to a bespoke newsletter.

A truly unique media platform, owned and operated by one of the global music industry’s most trusted data providers, the expert team of data journalists at OfficialCharts.com can unlock innovative editorial angles, telling your story through incredible facts and stats to magnify your message with integrity.

From irresistibly clickable list features, to high-engagement quizzes, polls and competitions, Official Charts offers a range of bespoke content formats and packages tailored to your individual objectives and KPIs. We work together with you to ensure your campaign cuts through the noise and delivers trusted, authoritative reflection on your artist’s impact in the UK.

Powered by 70 years of rich music history, OfficialCharts.com’s editorial offering and chart archive is reputable with consumers and trade alike. With online audiences valuing authenticity, accurate information and rejecting fake news, Official Charts’ editorial proposition in today’s music and media landscape could be considered unparalleled, as audiences look to us for the official word on music. It’s why we continue to be a frequently cited source of information and entertainment stories every week for national and international media, from the BBC through to the Press Association.

Reach UK music fans hungry for trusted information on new releases...

The Official Charts audience has an insatiable appetite for music, new releases and trusted reliable music information. A recent brand insight study* found that:

• 92% of Official Charts’ audience listens to music every day.

• 72% engage with The Official Chart every single week to check what’s popular.

• Over half of OfficialCharts.com visitors (53%) specifically check the site for new releases.

• 62% of Official Charts users say that charts are their number one means of discovering new music, more than streaming platforms, radio, YouTube, or their friends.

• Two thirds of the Official Charts audience hunt for music news and chart updates.

• One in three delve deeper still, exploring our vast range of specialist charts covering every key genre and format.

*Source: Official Charts brand insight study, summer 2021, Aurora.

Case study: Placebo

Official Charts’ recent collaboration with Silva Screen Records delivered a tailored editorial launch platform for Placebo’s Never Let Me Go album release. The partnership acted as an early springboard to a campaign that landed the band a Top 3 placing and an all-time personal best on the Official Albums Chart. Mining the Official Charts Company’s extensive database, Official Charts created an exclusive long-read feature entitled, Placebo: Chart Facts You Never Knew, to engage fans and new audiences alike with the band’s catalogue and album teaser ahead of release.

The offering was complete with a poll to find the UK’s favourite Placebo album of all time, and was boosted with dedicated social media support and priority newsletter placement.

The results...

Official Vinyl Albums Chart No.1

Personal best for Placebo on the Official Albums

Chart (No.3)

Official Record Store Chart No.1

Official Independent Albums Chart No.1

33% engagement rate with the poll

435,000 impressions overall

“Clients are reacting really well to the new sponsored content opportunities and our highly engaged digital audience,” said digital commercial lead David Murray. “Combined with our ability to use contextual targeting, it’s a great way to engage a specific audience segment.”

“We’ve seen fantastic results from the campaigns we have delivered so far and the response from the industry has been positive – a testament to our dedicated editorial team and the reach and uniqueness of our content offering,” agreed commercial director Becca Monahan. “I’m excited about the growth of the Official Charts media brand, I can see us working with a broader range of clients to create bespoke and highly accurately targeted campaigns.”

For more information about advertising and content opportunities with Official Charts contact david@officialcharts.com.

