Music Week Playlist: August 10, 2020

Ethan P Flynn, Caro, Phoebe Green and more all feature in this week's essential new music picks.
Ethan P Flynn
Everybody’s Dying To Meet You (Young Turks)
New on Young Turks, Yorkshire lad Ethan P Flynn has worked with FKA Twigs, Celeste and more, but it’s his deeply idiosyncratic solo work that deserves your attention. This faintly psychedelic debut single is a real joy.
IAMDDB
End Of The World (The Orchard)
IAMDDB hides a gentle love song under mesmeric production on End Of The World. As 2020 continues to wreak havoc, it’s the perfect soundtrack.
Caro
Cat’s Pyjamas (Yala!)
With crooked guitar lines and scattergun vocals, this is one of those needly indie singles that will attach itself inside your cranium whether you like it or not.
Delmer Darion
Brossier (Practise Music)
Oliver Jack and Tom Lenton will release their debut album as Delmer Darion in October, and this is an immersive example of their searching electronica.
Nadia Rose
Higher (Qwerky Entertainment)
“It’s me, innit,” says the unmistakable voice of Nadia Rose on this humungous cut from her brand new First Class EP. Croydon’s finest is on fire here.
Phoebe Green
Reinvent (Chess Club)
Can a song with spiky lyrics about presenting a different personality to everyone you meet be euphoric? This heavenly new single from Phoebe Green says yes. Fakers unite!
Ela Minus
Megapunk (Domino)
Colombian-born Ela Minus has an obsession with synthesisers, and she uses her beloved instrument to pulverising effect here, serving up vitriol you can dance to.
