Music Week Playlist: August 17, 2020

Greentea Peng leads the playlist this week featuring Beabadoobee, D-Block Europe and more.

Greentea Peng

Hu Man (AMF/EMI)

Greentea Peng’s lyrics are candid, yet an enthralling fug of ambiguity persists around the South Londoner. Each new offering brings more to dig into, and this one, flavoured with bossa nova, is white hot.

Beabadoobee

Sorry (Dirty Hit)

Almost 25 million monthly listeners on Spotify are clamouring for Beabadoobee’s debut, which she’s teeing up with this tidal wave of scuffed guitars and emo vibes. Dive in.

D-Block Europe

We Won (D-Block Europe)

D-Block Europe sure sound like they’re having fun as they bid to conquer the world with their psychedelic UK rap. Here, we learn that they can’t even remember the BRITs.

Lotto Boyzz (Feat. Kamille)

Miss Jagger (Pitched Up/Sony Music)

Birmingham pair Lotto Boyzz make magic with Kamille on this summer banger, on which trippy, minimal verses build towards a whoosh of euphoria in the chorus.

Rebecca Garton x Ling Hussle x Alana Maria (Feat. Tia Carys)

All Me Pt 2 (3Beat)

Rebecca Garton drafts in Ling Hussle, Alana Maria and Tia Carys for a new version of All Me that conjures R&B atmospheres that recall the genre’s late ’90s boom.

The Heavy Hours

Don’t Walk Away (S-Curve/BMG)

This Ohio foursome make rootsy rock‘n’roll that’s best enjoyed with baking sunshine and cold beer. Handily, this Dan Auerbach-assisted debut single arrives in summer.

Popcaan (Feat. Jada Kingdom)

Suh Me Luv It (Unruly/OVO Sound)

Nestled near the end of Popcaan’s new Fixtape project, this elastic love song stands out thanks to Jada Kingdom, whose fluttering voice is one of the finest in Jamaica right now.

