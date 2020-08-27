Music Week Playlist: August 24, 2020

Headie One, Orville Peck, London Grammar and more feature on this week's essential new music picks.

Headie One (Feat. AJ Tracey & Stormzy)

Ain’t It Different (Relentless)

Can anyone touch Headie One at the moment? Weeks after a Top 5 with Drake comes this, a monolithic UK rap moment, seasoned by two of the scene’s biggest. The North London MC could yet eclipse them.

Orville Peck x Shania Twain

Legends Never Die (Columbia)

Stetsons off to whoever came up with the idea to get Orville Peck in the studio with Shania Twain – their plan has resulted in a glittering example of new age country.

London Grammar

Baby It’s You (Ministry Of Sound)

Jonathan Dickins recently told us that London Grammar are changing things up for album three and this comeback sees them step closer to clubland. It’s still a tearjerker, though.

Chika

My Power (Warner Records)

Chika is going places. This soulful new single was written for Netflix film Project Power, in which the Alabama rapper also features. “My word is my power,” she raps. Indeed it is.

Traams

The Greyhound (FatCat Records)

Returning with a 10-minute exercise in hypnosis by motorik rhythms, guitars and blaring sax is some way to make up for being away for five years. Welcome back, Traams.

Oz

Money (Truth Records)

Meet Oz, a Brighton-based rock‘n’roller with a penchant for The Clash and No Doubt. Scuffed and enjoyably chaotic, this debut single is out now via Truth Records.

Arlo Parks

Hurt (Transgressive Records)

Hurt is a customary portrait of pain from Arlo Parks, but there’s hope at its core, neatly accentuated by the 20-year-old’s invigorating mix of soul, hip-hop and alternative pop.

