Music Week Playlist: August 3, 2020

This week's essential new music playlist features Billie Eilish, Flo Milli, Octavian and more...

Billie Eilish

My Future (Polydor)

Billie Eilish can do surprise returns, too, and this new single offers up further evidence of the Californian’s voracious appetite to bend pop music to her will. It’s hardly been ages, but it’s great to have her back.

Flo Milli

Weak (RCA)

TikTok-approved Alabama rapper Flo Milli is one to watch. Let the ratatat of her bars on Weak, from her new Ho, Why Is You Here? EP, scramble your mind.

Orlando

Summer Thing (Self-released)

Summer Thing is super slow and full of longing, perfect for a good long mope in?the shade on a summer’s day. The chorus suggests there’s much to come from Orlando.

Jessy Lanza

Over And Over (Hyperdub)

Dancefloor magician Jessy Lanza’s recent new record arrived as blast of escapism, and now airy highlight Over And Over has a hypnotic, escalator-based new video. Joy!

Becky And The Birds

Pass Me By (4AD)

New on 4AD, Örebro-born Thea Gustafsson’s Becky And The Birds project is intriguing in the extreme. Pass Me By is a luscious leftfield pop delight taken from an EP full of them.

Octavian (Feat. Future)

Rari (Chapter 1) (Black Butter)

Octavian pulls in another heavyweight feature for an emotional introduction to his debut album proper. Blood-soaked in the video, he continues his weird, wonderful story in style.

McFly

Happiness (BMG)

Hats off to McFly, who trail their first album in 10 years with an orgy of serotonin, a song guitarist Danny Jones suggests would suit a boozy summer BBQ. It’s a sizzler all right...

