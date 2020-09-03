Music Week Playlist: August 31, 2020

Dua Lipa leads this week's playlist with Mark Ronson's remix of Physical...

Dua Lipa (Feat. Gwen Stefani)

Physical (Mark Ronson remix) (Warner Records)

Already a gold-plated massive pop moment for 2020, Physical sounds even more vital here, tweaked by Mark Ronson and revved up by Gwen Stefani. Dua Lipa really does do floorfillers better than the rest.

Deftones

Ohms (Warner Records)

Blistering, noisy and yet oh so tender, Ohms is a quite superb underlining of Deftones’ incredible power ahead of their first album in four years.

Pharrell Williams (feat. Jay-z)

Entrepreneur (Columbia)

Pharrell executes a compelling celebration of black entrepreneurs with help from Jay-Z and The Neptunes. Simply, this is his best work in years.

The Cribs

Running Into You (Sonic Blew/Pias)

After a hold-up induced by some music industry red tape, Wakefield’s best return sounding gloriously alive. Their eighth LP Night Network arrrives in November.

Moses Sumney

Thank U, Next (Amazon Original)

Moses Sumney strips away the pop gloss from Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next on this cover version, slowing it right down and exposing its beating heart in high definition.

Triggz

CGAF (Bluku Music)

East Londoner Triggz is signed to grime don D Double E’s Bluku Music, and CGAF shows that he shares an urgent, unrelenting rap style with his label boss.?

BTS

Dynamite (Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS’ first song to be sung entirely in English, Dynamite is a record-breaking disco track that is destined to be the K-Pop stars’ biggest success to date.?

