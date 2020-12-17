Music Week Playlist: December 14, 2020

It's Christmas, and this week's bumper Music Week Playlist is a glorious celebration of brand new festive offerings, kicking off with Carly Rae Jepsen...

Carly Rae Jepsen

It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries (Interscope)

Here, Carly Rae Jepsen lays claim to the title of Best Ever Christmas Bassline, delicately balancing lyrics about festive family feuding over a wobbling low end. Play it loud and party hard, this is glorious.

Contact Stephanie Duncan-Bosu

stephanie.duncan-bosu@umusic.com

Liam Gallagher

All You’re Dreaming Of (Warner Records)

Hold your can of lager aloft and have a

merry Liam Christmas with a winsome yuletide ballad complete with – and this may shock you – a chant-along chorus.

Contact Andy Prevezer

andy.prevezer@gmail.com

US Girls

Santa Stay Home (4AD)

US Girls has been making witty, highly danceable pop music for yonks now, and this loose-limbed Christmas single is one of her best, imploring the big guy to stay in this year.

Contact Annette Lee

annettelee@4ad.com

Goo Goo Dolls

You Ain’t Getting Nothin’ (Warner Records)

Thank you, Goo Goo Dolls, for the gift of a rock song for all those who simply can’t be bothered with online shopping to play to their friends and family.

Contact Kas Mercer

kas.mercer@mercenarypublicity.com

Shaggy (feat. Junior Reid & Bounty Killer)

Ragamuffin Christmas (BMG)

If the sleeve of his lilting Xmas LP is anything to go by, Shaggy will be sunning himself this Xmas, while the rest of us freeze and argue about government tiers. Good luck to him.

Contact Charlie Brun

charlie.brun@dawbell.com

Willie J Healey

Merry Christmas (Yala! Records)

Maker of scuffed indie ballads Willie J Healey gets the piano out and channels John Lennon to deliver a simple, heartwarming message: ‘Merry Christmas and a happier New Year’.

Contact Dan McCormick

dan@braceyourselfpr.com

Baby Queen

Santa Baby (Polydor)

Baby Queen’s twinkling rework of this old classic is a dreamy Christmas lullaby. Pleasantly sedative in the same way as four brandies after dinner.

Contact Susie Ember

susie.ember@umusic.com

Texas & Wu-Tang Clan

Hi (BMG)

While many of us won’t be able to see everyone we’d like to this year, be thankful that Texas and Wu-Tang were able to get together for Hi, a slow-burn triumph.

Contact Barbara Charone

bc@mbcpr.com

Amanda Holden

Home For Christmas (EMI)

This blustery epic is Amanda Holden’s first ever Christmas song, but the biggest-selling female debut act of 2020 sounds like she’s been doing it forever. Perhaps she will be.

Contact Caitlin Butler

caitlin.buller@outside-org.co.uk

Paloma Faith & Gregory Porter

Christmas Prayer (RCA)

Aunties rejoice! Two of the smoothest soul voices of the modern age are here in holy union, together at last! This is guaranteed to dissipate Christmas tension of any kind.

Contact Sophie Brocklehurst

sophie.brocklehurst@dawbell.com

Lil Nas X

Holiday (RCA)

Lil Nas X teleports to Christmas Eve 2220 with Holiday, the video portraying a twisted future in which he plays the role of Santa Claus clad in what looks like silver foil. Hope he saved some for the turkey!

Contact Beth Parnell

beth.parnell@sonymusic.com