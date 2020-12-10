Music Week Playlist: December 7, 2020

Rina Sawayama celebrates her Grammy nomination with brand new track Lucid, which heads up our latest selection...

Rina Sawayama

Lucid (Dirty Hit)

How better to celebrate a Grammy nod than with a deluxe edition of the debut that got you there? Rina Sawayama is doing it in style, with the added bonus of a new single that explodes like the gushing Twitter love-in following her nomination.

D Double E & Skepta

Don (Bluku Music)

Two of UK grime’s originators combine on Don, an icy cold new banger that requires us to do nothing more than to implore you to listen to it at once.

Mr Eazi & J Balvin

Lento (Empawa Africa)

Mr Eazi is fast becoming a superstar of global renown, and this latest hook-up with J Balvin is a low-key and effortless blend of two powerful musical cultures.

Frances

Other Side Of The World (Cookie Records)

Since her 2017 debut, BRITs Critics’ Choice finalist Frances has written for Dua Lipa, Katy Perry and more. This puts the singer’s own emotional pop back under the spotlight.

Communions

Splendour (Tambourhinoceros)

Danish brothers Mads and Martin Rehof write billowing, luscious indie-pop and their first single since reverting back to life as a two-piece is immense.

Bicep (feat. Clara La San)

Saku (Ninja Tune)

Ease into advent with this five-minute exercise in transcendental electronica from Bicep, with vocals from UK producer and singer Clara La San. LP Isles is due in January.

Unknown P

Piers Morgan (Atlantic)

Created by comedian Munya Chawawa, Unknown P – a “pheasant-eating Tory” drill MC – releases his debut single, delivering posh bars and gags galore.

