Music Week Playlist: July 13, 2020

AJ Tracey, Elvis Costello, Ghetts, This Is The Kit and more all feature on this week's essential selection...

AJ TRACEY & MABEL

West Ten (AJ Tracey)

AJ Tracey soundtracked last summer with Labroke Grove and hopes to do the same this year with Mabel hook-up West Ten (the West London neighbourhood's postcode), another featherlight garage hit that pays homage to his London roots.

GHETTS (FEAT.JAYKAE&MOONCHILD SANELLY)

Mozambique (Warner Records)

Ghetts drafts in Birmingham MC Jaykae and South African singer Moonchild Sanelly for a narcotic trailer for his upcoming third album. This is atmospheric, dark and compelling.

TOOTS & THE MAYTALS

Warning Warning (Trojan Jamaica/BMG)

Reggae royalty Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert has the Maytals back together for their first studio record in 10 years, and this new single is packed with trademark goodness.

THIS IS THE KIT

This Is What You Did (Rough Trade)

This Is The Kit return with a single that turns the humble banjo into a powerful psychedelic instrument, weaving nimble patterns around echoing vocals. A new LP is due in October.

ELVIS COSTELLO

Hetty O’Hara Confidential (Concord Records)

Elvis Costello continues a steady stream of new releases with Hetty O’Hara Confidential, which shakes and quakes around an axis of heavy drums and electronics.

J-LOYD

Feelin’ Good (JFC Worldwide)

Jungle’s Josh-Loyd Watson is introducing the world to his solo work, and his new 24-track mixtape Kosmos takes a tropical trip. Feelin’ Good is a highlight.

ASYA

FWU (KAT Music)

Cambridge singer Asya’s R&B is soft and slow, and this highlight from her new EP Love Me Til I’m Me Again allows her romantic travails plenty of space to breathe.

