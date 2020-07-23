Music Week Playlist: July 20, 2020

Tiwa Savage heads up our playlist this week...

Tiwa Savage

Dangerous Love (Motown Island)

Already hailed “Queen of Afrobeat”, this new track from Tiwa Savage should extend her rule. Over smokey sax and sharp clicks, the Nigerian singer deliveries her intoxicating vocals which are subtle yet irresistible.

Contact Shane O’Neill

shane.ONeill@umusic.com

The Goa Express

Be My Friend (The Goa Express)

Bright, soaring indie from the Burnley five-piece that is both hectic and euphoric. Recently signed to Rough Trade Management, boarding this Express early is advised.

Contact James Parrish

james@prescriptionpr.co.uk

Kaytranada (Ft Lucky Daye)

Look Easy (RCA)

Flittering, wisp-like synths enliven the Haitian Canadian’s brooding beats and tortured vocals. It’s a strong marker as Kaytranada prepares to follow up 2019 album Bubba.

Contact Beth Parnell

beth.parnell@sonymusic.com

Asylums

Who Writes Tomorrow’s Headlines? (Cool Thing Records)

Urgent, chiming and agitated rock from?the Southend band’s Steve Albini produced new album, Genetic Cabaret. Headline performances beckon after these “headlines”.

Contact Emma Van Duyts

em@publiccitypr.com

Kid Cudi (Ft Eminem)

The Adventures Of Moon Man And Slim Shady (Wicked Awesome)

Cudi and Slim offer an emotional, raw and incisive take on America’s last few months in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the anti-police demonstrations that have followed.

Contact Shane O’Neill

shane.ONeill@umusic.com

Jarv Is

Am I Missing Something (Rough Trade Records)

The world has missed Jarvis Cocker’s urgent whispers over a cinematic soundtrack. This from the just released Beyond The Pale matches the desperate elan of Pulp’s best.

Contact Jamie Woolgar

jamiewoolgar@roughtraderecords.com

Diana DeMuth

Into My Arms (Thirty Tigers)

A bolting mix of alt-country arrangements, smart wordplay and a heart-swelling chorus, arms everywhere should open to welcome Massachusetts songwriter Diana DeMuth.

Contact Barbara Charone

bc@mbcpr.com