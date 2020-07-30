Music Week Playlist: July 27, 2020

Koffee, Kamille, Grace Carter, Drake and more feature on this week's essential new music picks.
Koffee
Pressure (Columbia)
Soulful, loose and throbbing with energy, Pressure is another home run from Grammy-winning new generation reggae star Koffee. There’s just no one doing it like this at the moment.
Kamille (Feat. Ebenezer)
Somebody (Pure Cut/BMG)
Camille Purcell takes a quick break from writing bangers for others to release a sleek R&B number that actually makes being lonely and said quite nice. More please.?
THE KID LAROI
Tell Me Why (RCA)
Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard illustrates the pain of losing his one-time mentor Juice Wrld on a rasping, intense affair that’s shoring up his rep as a new streaming sensation.
GRACE CARTER (FEAT. JACOB BANKS)
Blame (Universal)
Grace Carter searches the deepest reaches of her soul, raking over a past relationship and showing that the Brighton soul singer is still one of the realest new voices out there.
HEADIE ONE X DRAKE
Only You Freestyle (Relentless)
Headie One is in beast mode here, on a collaboration that has had Drake calling the Tottenham MC the world’s best drill artist. Look out for Tiffany Calver in the video, too.
SINEAD O’BRIEN
Strangers In Danger (Chess Club)
Packed with tumult and humour, Sinead O’Brien’s latest blast of twisted poetry will tie you in knots. “This is not my life!” she exclaims, sounding brilliantly tortured.
THE REGRETTES
I Love Us (Warner Records)
While this LA foursome have hardly let guitars constrain them before, I Love Us is their biggest shift yet, breaking far beyond rock and haring towards neon pop.
