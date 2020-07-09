Music Week Playlist: July 6, 2020

Jorja Smith, Beyoncé, Maisie Peters and more all feature on this week's essential selection...

Jorja Smith

Rose Rouge (Decca Records/Blue Note)

Jorja Smith’s version of St Germain’s Rose Rouge offers instant calm, which feels precious just now. Praise be, then, for a whole LP of Blue Note reworks featuring Nubya Garcia and more is due in September.

Contact Joe Baxter

joe@baxterpr.com

Beyoncé

Black Parade (Parkwood/Columbia)

Beyoncé used this surprise new song to launch her Black Parade project, which supports black-owned businesses. Prowling and powerful, it’s a blistering statement.

Contact Carl Fysh

carl.fysh@s-414.com

City Girls

Jobs (Quality Control Music)

This pristine exercise in brooding hip-hop from Miami duo City Girls is a highlight from their new record City On Lock, which boasts Doja Cat and Lil Baby among its features.

Contact QC Booking

citygirls@qcbooking.com

Digga D

Woi (Caroline International)

Digga D’s first drop since 2019’s No Diet is a step up from the West Londoner, who flexes his lyrical muscle over a beat that twists and turns around a chorus that just won’t let up.

Contact Jaisha Thomas-Hinds

jaisha.thomashinds@caroline.com

Maisie Peters

Sad Girl Summer (Atlantic)

The faint sound of the seaside can be heard in the background of this lilting new one from Maisie Peters, whose effortless way with a pop song is getting slicker with every release.

Contact Josh Moss

josh.moss@atlanticrecords.co.uk

Rebecca Garton (feat. Louis Rei)

All Me (3 Beat)

Ghanaian-born and London-based, Rebecca Garton grew up on Afrobeats, grime, jazz and more and is now making luscious floorfillers such as this, which features Wstrn’s Louis Rei.

Contact Emily Cooper

emily@everythingcountspr.com

Smith & Burrows

All The Best Moves (PIAS Recordings)

Tom Smith and Andy Burrows started playing music together as drinking buddies, now here they are, nine years on, teeing up a new Ben Stiller-approved album. Cheers to that.

Contact Paddy Davis

paddy.davis@pias.com