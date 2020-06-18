Music Week Playlist: June 15, 2020

Run The Jewels, Lady Leshurr, Lila Ikè and more all feature on this week's essential selection...

Run The Jewels

Walking In The Snow (BMG)

This four-minute burst of tension and harsh noise is a defining moment on the latest RTJ LP, which, as ever, offers energy and hope as Killer Mike and El-P survey the wreckage of the world around them.

Lila Ikè

Where I’m Coming From (In Digg Nation/Six Course)

The debut EP from Jamaican newcomer Lila Ikè is full of spark and passion, not to mention powerful evidence of her ability to bend reggae, soul and dancehall to her will.

Andrew Cushin

Waiting For The Rain (AWAL)

Noel Gallagher has praised the warming tone of Newcastle’s Andrew Cushin, who has built enough hometown momentum to suggest he could ‘do a Sam Fender’ very soon.

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

Double Denim Hop (Communion)

This ramshackle oddity from Barry exports Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard comes with a bonus disco version and heralds their Non Stop EP, which is due next month.

Tiggs Da Author

We Ain’t Scared (Alacran Records)

Tiggs Da Author’s melting pot of influences?is bubbling nicely here, on a richly melodic new one that bodes very well indeed for the Tanzanian-born artist’s upcoming new record.

LA Priest

Rubber Sky (Domino)

LA Priest’s Gene is one of the weirdest and most wonderful records of 2020, and this song shows off the magic of the hand-crafted drum machine that defines its sound.

Lady Leshurr

Quarantine Speech (Unleshed Records)

From the Birmingham MC’s new Quaranqueen EP (which includes recordings of phone calls with Popcaan and Keith Lemon), this is a welcome dose of levity.

