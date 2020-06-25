Music Week Playlist: June 22, 2020

Young T & Bugsey, Kojo Funds, Saweetie and more all feature on this week's essential selection...

Young T & Bugsey (Feat. Dababy)

Don’t Rush (Black Butter)

Not content with the hugeness of their viral TikTok hit Don’t Rush, Young T & Bugsey have recruited chart-topping US rapper DaBaby for this souped up new version. This record will run and run.

Contact Mike Adane

mike@imran-malik.com

Kojo Funds

Vanessa (Island)

East London Afro Swing pioneer Kojo Funds returns after a brief hiatus with his first drop of 2020, a soft-focus bid to woo the titular Vanessa.

Contact Shireen Fenner

shireen@shireenfenner.com

Saweetie

Tap In (Warner Records)

The world is richer for Saweetie’s characterful rap records, and Tap In is one of her strongest yet, the aural equivalent of a massive, neon exclamation mark.

Contact Kat Bawden

kat@dedikatedpr.com

Frisco

Black Man (AWAL)

Boy Better Know legend Frisco put his album temporarily on ice to record this document of his own black experience. “We just want a fair shot,” he raps, over soulful piano.

Contact Emily Cooper

emily@everythingcountspr.com

Creeper

Be My End (Roadrunner)

You can always rely on Creeper for gothic escapism, and they serve up plenty on this new single, which comes with an animated video and no little black-hued drama.

Contact Phoebe Sinclair

phoebe.sinclair@warnermusic.com

Hartnoll & Young

I’m Going Shopping (Kazoo Sounds)

Orbital’s Paul Young goes full techno robot on a charity song about shopping during Covid-19. “Don’t stand so close to me,” he intones. Whatever you say, Paul.

Contact Hugo Simpson

hugo@eviltwinpr.co.uk

All We Are

Not Your Man (Domino)

It wouldn’t be summer without pop songs about cocktails and holiday romance, and this new one from All We Are offers just that. Their third album lands on August 14.

Contact Aoife Kitt

aoife@dominorecordco.com