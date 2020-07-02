Music Week Playlist: June 29, 2020

HER, Burna Boy, Ramz and more all feature on this week's essential selection...

HER

I Can’t Breathe (RCA)

HER debuted this response to the loss of black lives to police brutality with a stunning livestream performance in her living room. The two-time Grammy winner’s voice feels all the more vital right now.

BURNA BOY

Wonderful (Atlantic)

On Wonderful, Burna Boy channels a higher power as epic vocal harmonies give way to one of his trademark bone-shaking beats. Really, it’s a three-minute carnival.

RAMZ

Underneath (Polydor)

Ramz’s third outing of 2020 celebrates empowerment, the young rapper’s forceful bars darting around the edges of a pleasingly chunky beat.

BLACKSTARKIDS

Sounds Like Fun (Dirty Hit)

From the Kansas City suburb of Raytown come Blackstarkids, a trio channeling punk, hip-hop and indie rock into some of the most uplifting new music you’ll hear this year.

IDLES

Grounds (Partisan Records)

Idles return in 2020 with an enhanced reputation to build on, and this Jack And The Beanstalk-referencing new single does so in seismic style.

EYELAR

Say It With Your Eyes (Caroline International)

Eyelar has written songs for Little Mix and Charli XCX, and judging by the slick, lush sound of this new track, she’s intent on outstripping their success.

ARCA (FEAT. ROSALÍA)

KLK (XL Recordings)

Taken from Venezuelan maverick Arca’s new record Kick I (out now), this Rosalía collab is a glorious collision between reggaetón and crashing electro.

