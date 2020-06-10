Music Week Playlist: June 8, 2020

Tion Wayne hooks up with Dutchavelli and Stormzy on I Dunno, the first contender for rap hit of the summer...

Tion Wayne (feat. Dutchavelli & Stormzy)

I Dunno (Atlantic)

The first contender for rap song of the summer arrives from Londoner Tion Wayne, who’s ably assisted on this spacey, bassy concoction by drill newcomer Dutchavelli and Stormzy.

Aitch

Raw (NQ)

Taken from his new eight-track Polaris EP, this two-minute cracker is a breathless reminder of just how fast Aitch can spit. Have fun trying to keep up.

Miraa May

Baby (Island)

Miraa May is about to become a mum, and the Tottenham singer gets dreamy on this new single, as her elastic R&B vocal delivers sweet nothings to devastating effect.

TV Priest

Runner Up (Hand In Hive)

Get to know London-based foursome TV Priest, whose jagged, uncompromising noise fits the bill for the simmering discontent permeating the air at the moment.

Samantha Harvey

Hard To Get (Tileyard Music)

Suffolk singer Samantha Harvey is emerging as a compelling new voice in British pop, and this slick new single is equal parts lovelorn and euphoric.

Travis

A Ghost (BMG)

Travis fans will be chuffed with this classic slice of Fran Healy gold, as well as the news that the Scottish stalwarts are releasing their first album in four years in October.

Powfu (feat. Sarcastic Sounds & Rxseboy)

I’ll Come Back To You (Robots & Humans/Columbia)

With Death Bed still tearing up the charts, Powfu has released his debut EP proper, and this cut is a brief but effective showcase of his scruffy bedroom rap.

