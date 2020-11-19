Music Week Playlist: November 16, 2020

Foo Fighters lead the playlist this week plus brand new tracks from Iann Dior, Giggs and more...

Foo Fighters

Shame Shame (Roswell Records/Columbia)

The first taste of Foo Fighters’ 10th album Medicine At Midnight is here! And it doesn’t disappoint. Anthemic and even a bit eerie to boot, Shame Shame marks a mesmeric return for Dave Grohl’s group. More please!

Sega Bodega & Låpsley

Make U Stay (Nuxxe)

Sega Bodega and Låpsley are so well matched that their efforts on this whispery club track seamlessly coalesce into one whole. Perfect for a deserted dancefloor.

Iann Dior

Holding On (Caroline International)

He’s already featured on a No.1 single with 24kGoldn, now Puerto Rican-American rapper Michael Ian Olmo is going for more glory with this new single. Hold on tight!

Maluma x The Weeknd

Hawái (Relentless)

This remix of Colombian star Maluma’s Hawái adds gloss to its already-cemented international banger status. Listen out for The Weeknd singing in Spanish for the first time.

Giggs

Now Or Never (No BS Music/Island)

Lockdown 2.0 was precisely 24 hours old when Giggs dropped a surprise new mixtape. This title track is a hard-edged classic – who better to get us through winter?

Mae Muller

Dependent (Capitol)

Mae Muller ums and ahs about giving up independence in a new relationship on the opening track from her pristine pop project No One Else, Not Even You, out now.

Raheaven

2Personal (Raheaven)

Raeheaven follows intro single 7am with 2Personal, which weaves a pattern of shifting beats underneath the emerging Londoner’s impeccable vocals.

