Music Week Playlist: November 2, 2020

New tracks from Pvris, Ariana Grande, Architects and more...

Pvris (Feat. Raye)

Thank You (Warner Records)

Pvris’ bold steps towards a poppier sound are well documented,?and their vision is in glorious technicolour on this glistening, Raye-assisted cut from the deluxe edition of their Use Me LP.

Architects

Animals (Epitaph)

‘We’re just a bunch of fucking animals’, screams Sam Carter, on a bruising intro track to Architects’ upcoming ninth album. On this evidence, it’ll be monumental.?

Chubby And The Gang

All Along The Uxbridge Road (Partisan)

Partisan have picked up London’s hottest hardcore band in Chubby And The Gang, and this cult classic is from their delirious Speed Kills LP. Enjoy it while we wait for new music.

Frank Carther & The Rattlesnakes

Juggernaut (International Death Cult)

It’s a busy time for Frank Carter, what with a debut album reissue and upcoming livestream from O2 Academy Brixton. Roll back the years with Blossom’s opener.

Lost Girl x Ivorian Doll

Lazy Love (Island)

Two of the most exciting new talents around combine on a garage-flavoured floorfiller that would be even more perfect if there were dancefloors available to fill. Still, it’s a banger.

Pa Salieu

B***k (Warner Records)

Pa Salieu continues his prolific streak, spitting bars in celebration of the black experience over a dancing beat. All proceeds go to the Black Minds Matter UK charity.

Ariana Grande

Positions (Republic)

Ariana Grande tees up her surprise sixth album with this sparkling, Trump-baiting addition to her growing and ever-more impressive pop canon.

