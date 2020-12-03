Music Week Playlist: November 30, 2020

A new banger from viral Nottingham rappers Young T & Bugsey heads up our latest playlist...

Young T & Bugsey

New Shape (Black Butter)

Young T & Bugsey have come a long way fast, but the best thing about the Nottingham pair is how much further they can go. New Shape puts their buoyant chemistry front and centre, and is another step up.

Contact Mike Adane

mike@imran-malik.com

Megan Thee Stallion

Circles (300 Entertainment)

Already a hip-hop icon, Megan Thee Stallion is enjoying a killer year, and her breakneck delivery on this cut from mega debut album Good News is a thrill to behold.

Contact Anna Meacham

anna@huxley.world

Bad Nerves

New Shapes (Killing Moon Records)

A highlight from their debut album, New Shapes is an ideal introduction to Bad Nerves’ power-pop. Loud, direct and in an almighty hurry, it clocks in at under two minutes.

Contact Haaris Ali

haaris@goodasgoldgroup.co

NewDad

I Don’t Recgonise You (NewDad)

Galway’s NewDad continue to seep their way into the nation’s consciousness with a slinky new single that offsets plaintive lyrics with a guitar line that ascends gloriously skyward.

Contact Ash Collins

ash@drystonepress.co.uk

Mist

Cemetery Walks (Sickmade Records)

Mist is one of UK rap’s biggest characters, and this tribute to the anniversary of his mother’s death shows another side to the Birmingham MC. An essential addition to his canon.

Contact Ebi Sampson

ebi.sampson@august.agency

Bshp

Never Mind (Island)

New on Island, Bshp is one for the future. Tinged with reggae, this bassy pop track slips seamlessly into the major’s storied catalogue. Extra points for the giant chorus.

Contact Roni Mayes

roni.mayes@umusic.com

Scribz Riley (Feat. Kwn & Jada)

Introduce Myself (RCA)

If you’ve not yet digested Scribz Riley’s new 10-track project Wish Me Luck, ask yourself one thing: why on earth not? By turns smoky and lush, this parades his R&B sound nicely.

Contact Beth Parnell

beth.parnell@sonymusic.com